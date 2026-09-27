Canadiens: Did Xhekaj Do Enough?

Xhekaj wasn’t on the ice when Djibril Toure landed a big hit that Alex Newhook felt to his core. Josh Anderson flew to the rescue, but in his eagerness, he flew in, threw his gloves off, lost his balance, and found himself pinned to the ice by Toure. As the Sens 6-foot-7 defenseman was heading to the penalty box, Xhekaj came over to have a word, no doubt telling him he had noted his number. Ultimately, he didn’t follow through on that promise, though, with the Canadiens tying the game and then taking the lead; it wasn’t the right time to get into a tussle, and the winger recognized that, which will no doubt earn him points with coach Martin St-Louis.