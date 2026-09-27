Canadiens: Did Xhekaj Do Enough?

The preseason is now over for the Montreal Canadiens, and lineup decisions will have to be made shortly. Has Florian Xhekaj done enough to earn a spot?
The Montreal Canadiens players might have a day off Sunday. Still, the Habs brass will be busy making the decisions that will ultimately shape the Sainte-Flanelle’s roster for opening night on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. By 5 PM Monday, the team must submit its final 23-man, cap-compliant roster. Cap compliance won’t be an issue, but which players will make the roster?
22 players have NHL contracts, which means that, on paper, unless Kent Hughes finds a way to make room, only one extra player can get a spot. It would be surprising to see the Canadiens waive a player to make room for another; Hughes isn't in the business of losing assets for nothing, even ones that have decreased in value.
On Saturday night, Florian Xhekaj played yet another strong game against the Ottawa Senators, skating on a line with Owen Beck and Tyler Thorpe. The younger Xhekaj landed six of the 15 hits the Canadiens gave on the night, including a bone-crushing one that sent Adam Nemec back to the room and ended his worknight after a minute and 39 seconds of action. The Habs’ forward was sent to the box for two minutes for interference, a questionable call based on the result rather than the hit itself.
Xhekaj wasn’t on the ice when Djibril Toure landed a big hit that Alex Newhook felt to his core. Josh Anderson flew to the rescue, but in his eagerness, he flew in, threw his gloves off, lost his balance, and found himself pinned to the ice by Toure. As the Sens 6-foot-7 defenseman was heading to the penalty box, Xhekaj came over to have a word, no doubt telling him he had noted his number. Ultimately, he didn’t follow through on that promise, though, with the Canadiens tying the game and then taking the lead; it wasn’t the right time to get into a tussle, and the winger recognized that, which will no doubt earn him points with coach Martin St-Louis.
All through camp, Xhekaj has performed the same way with remarkable consistency, which didn’t go unnoticed by the coach:
He certainly doesn’t have an identity problem. He knows what he is and what he brings, and he brought it with consistency throughout camp.
As for Xhekaj himself, he feels he did everything he could to earn a spot:
I think I did almost everything I could to show them what I can do out there and how I play. So, yeah, I think I did everything.
On the eve of his third professional season, there is no doubt that this has been Xhekaj’s strongest showing. At camp in 2025, he put on so much weight that it felt like he wasn’t fast enough anymore, but this time around, at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he looks like he's found his sweet spot. He’s heavy enough to bring a big physical game, and he’s strong enough to do it with pace and create opportunities by separating his man from the puck on the forecheck.
Xhekaj has shown exactly what he is and how useful he can be. The Canadiens have long needed more sandpaper up front, a line like the New York Islanders had with Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas, and Cal Clutterbuck. Xhekaj could help the Canadiens get there; he could be the first part of an identity line, but for that to happen, the Habs would need to have room.
As things stand, and with Kaiden Guhle’s injury, it stands to reason that the 23rd man will be a defenseman, more than likely David Reinbacher. It’s a shame for Xhekaj; he’s right when he says he’s done everything he could. The rest is not in his hands; it’s in Hughes’ hands. I have no doubt Xhekaj has had a better camp than Kirby Dach, but the latter has an NHL contract, and it’s hard to imagine Hughes putting him on waivers, considering what he had to give to acquire him in 2022.
Still, if Xhekaj doesn’t have a spot on the roster for opening night, it shouldn’t be long before he does. An injury, a trade- things happen during the season, and he should be the first forward recalled should the need arise.