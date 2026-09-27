Canadiens: Battle Of The Suzukis

The improvised line of Alex Newhook, Phillip Danault and Juraj Slafkovsky had never played together before this game, but it certainly didn’t show. The Slovak winger ended the game with a goal and two assists in just under 17 minutes of action. Over the years, Slafkovsky has had a habit of starting the season slowly, but this time around he seems ready to take his game to another level. In the past, he’d take a couple of months to warm up, but right now, he’s bringing a lot of pace to his game, which makes his forecheck particularly efficient. A couple of times tonight, Senators players just gave up on the puck rather than let the power forward hit them.