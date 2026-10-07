Canadiens: Different Month, Same Issues, Same Result

When it was announced that Ivan Demidov would miss two to four weeks of action earlier today, people wondered who would slot in on the second line, and not many were pleased when it turned out to be Dach. In a game that was a good opportunity for him to show what he could do, the Albertan was largely invisible. Granted, there were a lot of special teams, but in the eight minutes and 26 seconds he spent on the ice at even strength, he didn’t stand out.