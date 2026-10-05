Canadiens’ St-Louis Hopes To Change Team’s Mindset

We did a bit of everything, but we needed to address our mindset in the second frames. We have to simplify things a bit more. We’re a team that likes to play in possession and in space, but that’s harder to do in the second frame. The bench is far, guys are tired, and their forecheck gets on you much quicker. It’s harder to play a possession game from the goal line to the blueline. We need to simplify things because we’re capable of being a good team. With a good forecheck, we can start in the o-zone and spend time there, and we’re dangerous when we do that, but we defend too much in the second frames because we crave possession too much between the goal line and the blueline. […] You’ve got to take what the game gives you, and it always gives you less space in the second frame.