Canadiens Dobson Is Aware He Needs To Be Better
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 4:30 PM
While fans and media alike have been wondering what's happening with Noah Dobson, the Montreal Canadiens' right-shot defenseman is fully aware that he needs to be better and said as much after the team's last game.
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