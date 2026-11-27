To make matters worse, Noah Dobson is having an execrable start to the season. He’s only put up nine points in 26 games, on pace for just 29 points for the year. He’s landed just 29 hits and is third in giveaways with 34 behind Juraj Slafkovsky (36) and Lane Hutson (45). It’s hardly surprising to see Hutson at the top of the giveaway list; he averages over 25 minutes of ice time per game, and in two of the last five games, he was on for nearly 30 minutes. He’s the guy who’s on the ice, trying to get Montreal on the scoreboard game after game.