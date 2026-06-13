Canadiens Dominate the All-Rookie Team

The Montreal Canadiens have two players on this year's All-Rookie Team. A feat they hadn't accomplished in 40 years.
The NHL announced the players who made the All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 season, and, unsurprisingly, two Montreal Canadiens players are on the list. Ivan Demidov, who led all rookies in scoring this season, and Jakub Dobes, who led all rookies in wins. They are joined by the Anaheim Ducks’ Beckett Sennecke, the St. Louis Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud, the New York Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer, and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Alexander Nikishin. Oliver Kapanen, who finished seventh in points amongst rookies this season with 37 and third in goals with 22, finished eighth in forward voting with just six voting points.
On top of leading all rookies in points with 62, Demidov also led in assists (43), in even-strength assists (30), power play assists (13), power play points (20) and multi-point performances (tied first with Sennecke at 14). Demidov dominated the forward votes with 195 points, four points ahead of Sennecke (191) and 59 points ahead of Snuggerud (136).
The Russian winger has incredible skills, and the Canadiens front office has made it clear it will try to sign him to a contract extension this offseason. As they should, since they still have the option to sign him to an eight-year deal until that possibility goes away because of the new CBA in mid-September.
As for Dobes, his 29 wins were well ahead of the competition, with his nearest pursuer having only 21 triumphs. Only three rookie goaltenders have had more wins with the Canadiens; Ken Dryden (39), Bill Durnan (38) and Jacques Plante (33). He becomes just the fourth Montreal goaltender to make the All-Rookie team after Steve Penney (1984-85), Patrick Roy (1985-86) and Carey Price (2007-08).
The All-Rookie Team was created in 1982-83, and since then, it has happened three times that the Canadiens have had two players on it: in 1982-83 when Mats Naslund and Dan Daoust made it, in 1984-85 when Penney was joined by Chris Chelios and in 1985-86 when Roy was joined by Kjell Dahlin. In other words, it’s a feat that hadn’t been accomplished in 40 years.
In the last few years, Lane Hutson (2024-25) and Nick Suzuki (2019-2020) made the cut. Before them, Brendan Gallagher had been the last Hab to make it, back in 2012-13.
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