Canadiens Dominate the All-Rookie Team

The NHL announced the players who made the All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 season, and, unsurprisingly, two Montreal Canadiens players are on the list. Ivan Demidov, who led all rookies in scoring this season, and Jakub Dobes, who led all rookies in wins. They are joined by the Anaheim Ducks’ Beckett Sennecke, the St. Louis Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud, the New York Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer, and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Alexander Nikishin. Oliver Kapanen, who finished seventh in points amongst rookies this season with 37 and third in goals with 22, finished eighth in forward voting with just six voting points.