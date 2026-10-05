Canadiens Farm Team Split Weekend Results

The Rocket didn’t get off to a good start, losing the first game 2-0 on Friday night. Still, the game could have had disastrous consequences when Brendan Furry overtook Braden Haché on the outside, and the Crunch winger was pushed straight into goaltender Jacob Fowler. Anyone who watched the 2014 Eastern Conference Final between the Habs and the New York Rangers immediately thought back to the Chris Kreider incident, but thankfully, Fowler came out unscathed. The netminder saved 29 of the 31 shots he faced for a .935 save percentage and was his side’s best player.