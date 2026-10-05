Canadiens Farm Team Split Weekend Results

Montreal Canadiens
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 10:41 AMPublished Oct 5, 2026 10:41 AM
The Laval Rocket had a slow start to the season on Friday night but bounced back nicely on Saturday.
Daniel Jacob coached his first regular-season games as the Laval Rocket bench boss this weekend, as the Montreal Canadiens' farm team hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning’s affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.
The Rocket didn’t get off to a good start, losing the first game 2-0 on Friday night. Still, the game could have had disastrous consequences when Brendan Furry overtook Braden Haché on the outside, and the Crunch winger was pushed straight into goaltender Jacob Fowler. Anyone who watched the 2014 Eastern Conference Final between the Habs and the New York Rangers immediately thought back to the Chris Kreider incident, but thankfully, Fowler came out unscathed. The netminder saved 29 of the 31 shots he faced for a .935 save percentage and was his side’s best player.
If there was any doubt about Fowler’s health after the collision, he swiftly put it to rest by using the Florida native in the second game of the weekend, even though both games were played on consecutive days. When it was decided that the youngster would return to Laval, it was to ensure he would get plenty of action. Clearly, Jacob intends to stick to that plan.
Syracuse opened the scoring with a power-play goal on Saturday, but that was the only puck they got past Fowler. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound netminder saved the other 23 shots he faced, helping his team to an easy 6-1 win. Sasha Pastujov led the Rocket’s attack with two goals and an assist, while Reilly Walsh put up four points (a goal and three assists).
Over the weekend, Fowler was asked how he felt about being back in Laval to start the season, and he explained:
I think I went through training camp like everybody. You want to make the team. Obviously, I wasn’t happy with the conversation we had. But I think part of being a pro is just playing where your feet are. I’m really lucky to have the group we have here and this staff (in Laval). So I’m happy to be here and be with this group.
That’s about as good an answer as the 21-year-old could give. Clearly, he was hoping to make the Habs, and it’s disappointing that he didn’t, but he understands the process and sees the bigger picture. Praising the group and the staff he’s with shows how professional his approach is.
Fowler won’t have to wait too long for another chance in the NHL. Whatever happens this season, it’s clear that this will be Samuel Montembeault’s last year in Montreal. His contract expires at season's end, and if he’s not traded before then, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.
The Rocket will hit the road this week to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 10, before heading to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Sunday, the 11th.
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