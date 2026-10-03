Canadiens’ Hutson Leads The League In Unenviable Category

Hutson has learned to make the most of his small size, and it’s part of why he’s such a good skater and evades checks so well. He’s a smaller target to catch and one who’s very quick on his feet. On the backcheck, he doesn’t have 200 pounds of muscle to carry when he’s trying to catch up to a forward, and that’s a big part of his game. When he tries to make a play in the offensive zone and gets countered, he’s always the first player to chase down the opponent to make up for his mistake.