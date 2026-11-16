Montreal Canadiens
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Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 8:30 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 8:30 PM
Montreal Canadiens netminder Jacob Fowler is forcing the hockey world to take notice.
Jacob Fowler didn’t start the season in the NHL, but it didn’t take long for him to return, thanks to a knee injury suffered by Samuel Montembeault. We would have said it was a lower-body injury not so long ago, but Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes let it slip that the Bécancour native had injured his knee at the GM meeting. Since being called up, he has a 9-1-2 record, including two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA (fifth among all NHL goaltenders), and a .926 save percentage (fourth among all NHL goaltenders). With those numbers, it’s hardly surprising that he has played 12 of the 17 games the Habs have played since his call-up; it wasn’t all about Jakub Dobes faltering, the role wasn’t handed out to Fowler; he took it.
It’s hardly surprising, then, that in an article published Monday morning, NHL.com has him as the leader to win the Calder Trophy after a quarter of the season. This comes from a poll of 15 NHL.com writers, who gave 5-4-3-2-1 points to the top five rookies. The Habs netminder came out on top with 68 points, a 20-point lead over James Hagens, a 36-point lead over Trevor Connelly, and a 40-point lead over off-season favourite and first overall pick Gavin McKenna.
If Fowler were to return to the Laval Rocket, he wouldn’t have enough of a sample to be in the running for the Calder Trophy. However, as things stand, with Montembeault still nursing the knee injury that was originally meant to keep him out of action for only 10 to 14 days, and with Dobes still struggling to regain his confidence, the Canadiens cannot afford to be without Fowler. The players enjoy playing in front of him; he gives them confidence, and Alexandre Texier even said he makes them “serene”. Much like the young goaltender has forced the Canadiens’ coaching staff to give him the number one goalie job, he’s forced the media to take notice of what’s going on in Montreal.
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Without Ivan Demidov for 18 games, Nick Suzuki for six games and Mike Matheson for 11 games (and a few more injuries), the Canadiens are winning. Without Fowler, they wouldn’t be in second place in the Atlantic Division. His presence in front of the net is a big reason why the Canadiens didn’t look helpless without both Suzuki and Demidov for six games. His mere presence made the Habs look better than they are, and there’s no denying that.
If they want to win, the Habs will keep Fowler in the NHL no matter what happens with both Montembeault and Dobes. The American netminder looks like the Canadiens’ pillar in net right now, and if he keeps it up and gives the Habs home-ice advantage in the playoffs, his fellow rookies will need to start scoring at a torrid pace if they want a chance to take the Calder from his grasp.
Nobody is standing out more than Fowler. Hagens has 12 points in 17 games and is now out of the lineup for a few weeks with a back injury. Connelly has 12 points in 22 games, and McKenna has 13 in 22 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs rookie hasn't found it easy to adapt to the NHL, and he’s going through growing pains. Meanwhile, there is no pain for Fowler whatsoever.
In fact, given Fowler’s current stats, it wouldn’t even be surprising if he were in the mix for the Vezina Trophy. Of course, there’s still a long way to go before the votes are cast, but it’s hard not to think about it.
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