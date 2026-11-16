If Fowler were to return to the Laval Rocket, he wouldn’t have enough of a sample to be in the running for the Calder Trophy. However, as things stand, with Montembeault still nursing the knee injury that was originally meant to keep him out of action for only 10 to 14 days, and with Dobes still struggling to regain his confidence, the Canadiens cannot afford to be without Fowler. The players enjoy playing in front of him; he gives them confidence, and Alexandre Texier even said he makes them “serene”. Much like the young goaltender has forced the Canadiens’ coaching staff to give him the number one goalie job, he’s forced the media to take notice of what’s going on in Montreal.