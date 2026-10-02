Canadiens: Friedman Reveals How Far Hughes Was Willing To Go

I tried to figure out what Montreal did at the end; I heard that Montreal was trying to be really creative. I think they were trying to involve other teams. I’m not 100% sure whether they were trying to get other teams to get one of these extra Columbus guys, or whether they were trying to take a player from another team and put them in Columbus. Because I just always heard that Columbus wasn’t crazy about what Montreal offered. There were some good players in there, some futures; Columbus didn’t really want futures, and they just never had anything close to Knies. Like, I heard there was another player they were trying to get to Columbus from another team. I thought I knew who that guy was, but the other team has denied it, so I’m still working, Kyle, on who that guy was or who the guys were.