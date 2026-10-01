Canadiens Dobes Once Again In Elite Company

I’d say that wasn’t our best game, and I said it this morning: it’s not about being perfect; you can win games even if you’re not perfect. Dobes gave us a damn good game; we killed penalties, and we got momentum during the game. […] He was excellent; he made some very big saves for us. Especially early on, I felt like we weren’t playing fast enough; he bought us time to get going, and we started playing faster, forechecking more, and owning pucks in the O-zone. We got some good stuff, but I would say the first seven or eight minutes, the ice was tilted, and I think we tilted it back, and he was good.