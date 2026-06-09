Canadiens’ Gallagher Has No Regrets As Agent Searches For A New Home

The situation is what it is right now. I’m incredibly thankful for the time I’ve had here, the people and the fans that support our family; it’s unbelievable, and that will never go away. I’ve no regrets, and I’ve enjoyed every day. […] It’s really become a second home, I spent so much time here, you meet so many people and just make so many connections, you just fall in love with the city and being a Hab was one of the proudest things I’ve ever done in my life. No, not planned [his comments on locker room clearout day], I’m an honest person, I just like to be honest, the question was asked, and that’s the situation that it is what it is, so it just sort of happened.