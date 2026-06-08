Canadiens Gallagher Named Sports Personality Of The Year In Montreal

That’s not to say Canadiens’ fans won’t get the opportunity to show some love to him when he returns in a new uniform. It won’t be quite the same, but it’s the next best thing. Those who were in attendance at the Bell Centre when P.K. Subban returned as a member of the Nashville Predators will be able to tell you how emotionally charged the building was, and I dare say it will be even more intense when Gallagher’s turn comes.