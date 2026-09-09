Canadiens Goalie Needs To Have Big Bounce-Back Year

Samuel Montembeault is entering a crucial 2026-27 season. After disappointing heavily last season with the Montreal Canadiens, there is no question that he needs to have a bounce-back year.
Montembeault struggled in a major way in 2025-26, as he posted an .872 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average in 25 games. His struggles also led the Canadiens to assign him to the Laval Rocket on a conditioning loan.
Montembeault was just unable to heat back up last season, and it led him to go from Montreal's starting goalie to their third string netminder. Now, with the 29-year-old entering the final season of his contract, it is clear that he needs to bounce back this season.
If Montembeault can perform better this season, it would create a path for the Canadiens to find a new home for him. With the Canadiens having Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, it is clear that Montembeault could use a fresh start.
It is also important for Montembeault to perform well this season because he is a pending unrestricted free agent. If he has a solid season, it will help his chances of landing a nice contract if he hits the market.
Due to this, there is a lot of pressure on Montembeault this season. He needs to take advantage of any opportunity he gets, and it will be interesting to see if he can do just that.