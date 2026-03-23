Canadiens: Guhle Delivered Best Performance Of the Season

It's been a tough season for Kaiden Guhle, but in Saturday night's game against the New York Islanders, he reminded everyone just how useful he can be to this Montreal Canadiens team.
Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Kaiden Guhle has struggled this season, not just because of injuries, but also on the ice, where his performances have not been up to the standard we’ve been accustomed to.
However, in Saturday night’s crucial game against the New York Islanders, the rugged defenseman took it up a notch and played what was arguably his best game of the season. Not just because he gathered three points, including what would turn out to be the game-winning goal, but also because his decision-making was spot on in all aspects of the game.
He had five shot attempts, three of which made it to the net. On the other side of the puck, he had a team-leading four blocked shots and landed three hits. In the third frame, as tempers were running high and the Islanders were getting frustrated by the turn of events, Matthew Barzal dropped his gloves and tried to fight captain Nick Suzuki, and it only took seconds for the rugged blueliner to come to his rescue.
The defenseman told the media after the game that the Canadiens met after last weekend’s games against the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks and talked about buckling down:
Commitment to defend, to play hard, to not take any shit. It’s all that I think we were missing there for a bit, and we found it
That perfectly sums up Guhle’s performance on Saturday night. His stepping up for Nick Suzuki was definitely part of the “not taking any shit” point, and it showed how healthy the team culture is in Montreal. Especially if you compare that reaction to the Maple Leafs’ reaction, or lack thereof, when Radko Gudas ended their captain’s season.
That performance was definitely a step in the right direction for Guhle, but he now needs to play like that consistently. That’s harder to do than it sounds, but the rugged defenseman proved last night that he can play the exact kind of game that’s needed in the playoffs.