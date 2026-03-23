Canadiens: Guhle Delivered Best Performance Of the Season

He had five shot attempts, three of which made it to the net. On the other side of the puck, he had a team-leading four blocked shots and landed three hits. In the third frame, as tempers were running high and the Islanders were getting frustrated by the turn of events, Matthew Barzal dropped his gloves and tried to fight captain Nick Suzuki, and it only took seconds for the rugged blueliner to come to his rescue.