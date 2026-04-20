Canadiens’ Blueline Had A Big Game

Martin St-Louis and his coaching staff rolled up their sleeves and came up with a blueline brigade that got the job done on Sunday night. Alexandre Carrier, who was coming back from an injury, played a great game. We had our doubts about using him to the right of minute muncher Mike Matheson, but for one game at least, he slotted right in. In 18:36 of action, he blocked three shots, landed two hits, including one that sent his opponent flying, a welcome development as he’s normally on the receiving end of those. He even had an assist on the first goal of the game, pinching at just the right time to feed Josh Anderson.