Canadiens Have 2 Potential Rangers Trade Targets

The Canadiens have some interesting trade targets to consider from the retooling Rangers.
Once the NHL Olympic roster freeze lifts later this month, the Montreal Canadiens will be a team to watch very closely. The Canadiens are currently one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, so they are naturally expected to be buyers ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
Vincent Trocheck is a player who has been connected to the Canadiens this season, and it would not be surprising in the slightest if they at least had him on their radar. He would give the Canadiens a clear answer for their second-line center spot and would also work on both their power play and their penalty kill if acquired.
Trocheck's contract adds to his appeal, as he has a $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season. With this, he would be a long-term addition to the Canadiens' roster.
In 43 games this season with the Blueshirts, Trocheck has recorded 12 goals, 24 assists, 36 hits, and 130 hits. That mixture of offense and grit would make him a nice pickup for the Habs.
Alexis Lafreniere
Alexis Lafreniere has been the subject of trade rumors since Rangers GM Chris Drury confirmed through a letter to fans that the club is rebuilding. It is clear that the 2020 first-overall pick could use a change of scenery, and it would be fascinating to see the Canadiens take a chance on the St-Eustache, Quebec native.
At just 24 years old, Lafreniere could be a good fit on a Canadiens club that is on the rise. This is especially so if the fresh start helped him tap into his potential more.
Yet, Lafreniere's contract would make him a risky addition for the Canadiens. This is because he has a $7.45 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season.
In 57 games this season with the Rangers, Lafreniere has 12 goals and 32 points. His best season so far was in 2023-24, as he set career highs with 28 goals, 29 assists, and 57 points in 82 games.