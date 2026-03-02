Canadiens Have 2 Trade Targets From Jets To Consider

Now, in this latest edition of the Canadiens trade targets series, let's take a look at the Winnipeg Jets.
Logan Stanley
If the Canadiens want to add another potential option for their bottom pairing, Jets defenseman Logan Stanley could be worth pursuing. The 6-foot-7, 231-pound blueliner would not only provide the Canadiens with another tough defenseman, but would also give them more offense from the point. His stats this season show this, as he has set career highs with nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points in 57 games.
Stanley's contract also adds to his appeal, as he has an affordable $1.25 million cap hit for the remainder of the season. With this, he would be a valuable player for the Canadiens to add to their defensive depth.
Luke Schenn
Luke Schenn could be another defenseman for the Canadiens to consider if they want to improve their depth on the right side. If they added Schenn, he would give them another option to work with for their bottom pairing or seventh defenseman role. Furthermore, he would give them a good mentor for their younger players and a defenseman who has won the Stanley Cup twice.
In 44 games this season with Winnipeg, Schenn has recorded one goal, seven points, and 137 hits.