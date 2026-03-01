Canadiens Have Target To Consider In Blackhawks D-Man

Should the Canadiens look to add this Blackhawks defenseman for more depth?
The Montreal Canadiens are a team to watch between now and the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With the Canadiens being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, they should be looking to add to their roster ahead of the playoffs.
One area that the Canadiens could look to strengthen is their defensive depth. Bringing in another right-shot defenseman, in particular, could benefit the Canadiens.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL who could be good fits for the Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy is an interesting option.
The Canadiens were recently linked to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, so they at least are open to adding a big right-shot defenseman. With this, it would be understandable if a player like Murphy grabbed their attention. Like Ristolainen, Murphy is a solid defensive defenseman who could play on Montreal's bottom pairing if acquired. Murphy is also less expensive than Ristolainen, but signed for just the remainder of the season.
Murphy could be a nice addition to a Canadiens' blueline that would benefit by adding a bit more stability. In addition, Murphy could be a good mentor for the Canadiens' younger players, as he is a well-known leader.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Canadiens look to bring in Murphy. On paper, there looks like there could be a good fit here.