Canadiens Have Target To Consider In Blackhawks D-Man

The Canadiens were recently linked to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, so they at least are open to adding a big right-shot defenseman. With this, it would be understandable if a player like Murphy grabbed their attention. Like Ristolainen, Murphy is a solid defensive defenseman who could play on Montreal's bottom pairing if acquired. Murphy is also less expensive than Ristolainen, but signed for just the remainder of the season.