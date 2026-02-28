Insider Believes Canadiens Explored Flyers Defenseman As An Option

The Canadiens already have a couple of defensemen on their books who are very good on paper but have sustained more than their fair share of injuries on the ice: Kaiden Guhle and David Reinbacher. Do they need a 31-year-old who has another season to go with a $5.1M cap hit? Unless they have concerns about Reinbacher and think he needs more time in the AHL, it would be a puzzling move for the Canadiens’ brass.