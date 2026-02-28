Insider Believes Canadiens Explored Flyers Defenseman As An Option

“You know the Canadiens, I do think they’ve looked at some of those Ds guys like Ristolainen or guys like that.”
Friedman failed to mention who else would fit into the “guys like that” category, but looking at Ristolainen, I struggle to see how the Philadelphia Flyers would be a viable option for the Canadiens. Of course, he’s a right-shot defenseman, and he’s big at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, but he doesn’t play big. In just 21 games this season with the Philadelphia Flyers, he has landed a total of 21 hits. That’s hardly the kind of contribution they’d need in the playoffs.
Furthermore, the last time he played a full 82-game season was back in 2015-16 with the Buffalo Sabres. He’s suffered multiple right triceps tendon ruptures, which have led to multiple surgeries over the years, and this season, he didn’t start playing until mid-December.
The Canadiens already have a couple of defensemen on their books who are very good on paper but have sustained more than their fair share of injuries on the ice: Kaiden Guhle and David Reinbacher. Do they need a 31-year-old who has another season to go with a $5.1M cap hit? Unless they have concerns about Reinbacher and think he needs more time in the AHL, it would be a puzzling move for the Canadiens’ brass.
I believe if the Canadiens move before the deadline, it will once again be a Kent Hughes surprise move, one that seems to come out of left field and that wasn’t in any of the rumours. The Habs have always been a tight-lip organization, and I’d be surprised if that changed anytime soon.