Canadiens Have Trade Target To Consider In Rangers Star

The Canadiens have an interesting trade target to consider in this Rangers forward.
New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury recently sent a letter out to the team's fans confirming that they are beginning a retool. Due to this, multiple players on the Rangers' roster have come up as trade candidates.
Among the Rangers who have been creating chatter in the rumor mill is center Vincent Trocheck. When noting that the Montreal Canadiens could use another impactful center, Trocheck is a player who they should seriously consider making a push for.
If the Canadiens landed Trocheck, he would give them a clear upgrade for their second-line center spot and another forward who can play in all situations. He would also be more than a rental for the Canadiens if acquired, as he has a reasonable $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season.
With the Canadiens currently being among the top teams in the Eastern Conference, it would be huge for them to bring in a star center like Trocheck. Not only would the 32-year-old give the Canadiens more offense if acquired but could also be a good mentor for the club's younger players.
In 35 games this season with the Rangers, Trocheck has posted 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points. With numbers like these, he would be a nice addition to Montreal's roster.