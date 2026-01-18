Three New York Rangers Trade Candidates As Retool Begins

On Friday, Rangers GM and president Chris Drury sent a letter to Blueshirts fans confirming that the Original Six club is set to begin a retool. Drury also announced that the Rangers could end up trading players who have provided "great moments over the years."
With Drury being so transparent, it is clear that the Rangers are now going to be a big team to watch as we continue to inch closer to the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
Understandably, the Rangers are open to making moves, as they are having a bad 2025-26 season. After entering the campaign with the hope of bouncing back, the Rangers currently have a 21-22-6 record and are last in the Eastern Conference standings.
With all of this, let's discuss three Rangers who could end up being traded by the deadline.
Shortly after Drury released his letter, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Rangers informed Artemi Panarin that they are not going to offer him a contract extension. In addition, Friedman shared that the Rangers are willing to work with Panarin to trade him to any other team that he wishes to play for.
With the Rangers struggling and the 34-year-old Panarin being a pending UFA, it makes sense that they are looking to move him.
Teams that need a top-six winger should pursue Panarin, as he is still a very impactful talent at this point in his career. His 18 goals and 54 points in 48 games this season demonstrate that.
Yet, as Friedman noted, Panarin has complete control over whether or not he gets traded. This is because he has a full no-movement clause in his contract.
Vincent Trocheck stands out as a player whom the Rangers could look to move ahead of the deadline. There is no question that they would have the potential to get a lot for him, as the 32-year-old is a proven top-six center. He also has a reasonable $5.625-million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, which adds to his appeal.
With the Rangers retooling and Trocheck being a valuable asset, it would make sense if they listened to offers for him. With the center market being weak right now, Trocheck could very well land the Rangers at least a first-round pick and a notable prospect in a potential swap.
In 35 games this year, Trocheck has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points.
While Carson Soucy may not be as flashy as players like Panarin and Trocheck, there is no question that he is a trade candidate to watch as the deadline approaches.
The left-shot defenseman is a pending UFA and should generate a good amount of interest from playoff teams looking to improve their blueline depth. He carries a $3.25-million cap hit.
Soucy could be a nice fit on a true contender's bottom pairing and penalty kill if acquired. This is especially so when noting that the 6-foot-4 defenseman can play both the left and right side.
In 44 games so far this season with the Rangers, he has recorded three goals, eight points, 63 blocks, 68 hits, and a plus-5 rating.
