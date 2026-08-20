Canadiens Have Two Players In Top-10 Ranking Of Players Under 23, Are They The Right Ones?

Speaking of the two forwards, as things stand for me right now, Hutson is ahead of them both. I would even say that Demidov has got the upper hand on Slafkovsky. While the big Slovak put up more points last season and is a force to be reckoned with when he uses his speed and size, Demidov is the more consistent of the two for me. You know what you’re going to get when he’s on the ice, while Slafkovsky still has lulls when he forgets how to play the right way. When that happens, he still lands hits, but he does it without the speed necessary to create havoc, and he also tends to make those no-look backhand passes high in the offensive zone, which more often than not result in turnovers. We’ve seen those more times than Martin St-Louis would have liked in the playoffs.