Canadiens: No Rafters For Price, At Least For Now

If the netminder had played with the current Canadiens’ core, chances are he would have been a Stanley Cup champion. Still, management never surrounded him with as good an offensive group as Martin St-Louis has at his disposal right now. Instead, management preferred to put all its eggs in Price’s basket and hope that he could lead them to the promised land despite a lack of offensive production. That prevented Price from winning the Cup, but it shouldn’t prevent him from getting the ultimate individual honor. He did everything humanly possible with the cards he was dealt and bled red, white and blue for 15 seasons. He was not only the face of the franchise, but its heart, too.