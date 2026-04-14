Canadiens’ Hutson Has Had Two Fantastic Seasons

With a single game remaining in the Montreal Canadiens' season, one has to admit that Lane Hutson has had two fantastic seasons.
The Montreal Canadiens have always prided themselves on their history. They’ve had tremendous success over their 117 years of history and have featured some of the biggest names in the game at every position; Maurice Richard, Guy Lafleur, Larry Robinson, Guy Lapointe, Jacques Plante, Patrick Roy, the list goes on. However, what we’re witnessing this season can lead one to believe that the present and the future are likely to make history as well.
There is no better example of that than blueliner Lane Hutson. The 22-year-old defender had an amazing rookie season, during which he netted the Canadiens’ first Calder Trophy since the late great Ken Dryden won it in 1971-72. In his first complete season in the NHL, the American scored six goals and added 60 assists (tying the record for most assists by a rookie defenseman, which had belonged to Larry Murphy since 1980-81), which made him the Canadiens’ third top scorer behind Nick Suzuki (89 points) and Cole Caufield (70).
Still, after his rookie year, some believed the NHL would adjust to the youngster, find a way to contain him or hit him, but after 81 games of his sophomore season, it’s clear that did not, and will not happen. Hutson’s speed and fluidity make him an incredible offensive threat, and his shot has even gotten better since last season. Despite a slow start to his sophomore season, with three points in the preseason and a single point in his first three regular-season games, which might have been down to the contract negotiation chatter, he has put up 78 points in 81 games so far this season.
That’s the third-highest points total ever recorded by a Canadiens defenseman. The first two spots belong to Robinson, who had 85 points in 1976-77 and 82 points in 1985-86. Big Bird was 25 years old when he set the record and 34 when he notched 82 points. Hutson is still only 22. One has to wonder what the ceiling will be for the gifted youngster.
Furthermore, his 66 assists this season tied Robinson’s all-time record, and should he get another one in the last game of the year against the Philadelphia Flyers, the record will be his.
Hutson’s rookie season was 9th most productive amongst defensemen in Canadiens’ history. His sophomore will likely remain the third unless he explodes for four points on Tuesday, but that still means that he’s batting 1.000 when it comes to producing top-10 scoring season. With his 66 and 78 points campaign, he has pushed out Andrei Markov and Sheldon Souray from the top 10. Now, only Robinson, Guy Lapointe, Chris Chelios and Hutson himself remain in the top 10. Hutson’s contract extension will see him play for the Canadiens for another eight seasons. By then, who knows how many more top 10 seasons he will have had? He’ll only be 29 and still in his prime.
If anyone still doubted it or even him, Hutson truly was the steal of the 2022 draft. The Canadiens used the 62nd overall pick to claim him, and today, he’s the third most productive player in his draft so far with 146 points, behind Juraj Slafkovsky with 184 points and Logan Cooley, who has 150 points. Still, he has the best point-per-game average at 0.88. Watch this space, he’s far from done, and soon enough, there should be a Norris Trophy in his collection.
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