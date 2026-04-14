Canadiens’ Hutson Has Had Two Fantastic Seasons

Hutson’s rookie season was 9th most productive amongst defensemen in Canadiens’ history. His sophomore will likely remain the third unless he explodes for four points on Tuesday, but that still means that he’s batting 1.000 when it comes to producing top-10 scoring season. With his 66 and 78 points campaign, he has pushed out Andrei Markov and Sheldon Souray from the top 10. Now, only Robinson, Guy Lapointe, Chris Chelios and Hutson himself remain in the top 10. Hutson’s contract extension will see him play for the Canadiens for another eight seasons. By then, who knows how many more top 10 seasons he will have had? He’ll only be 29 and still in his prime.