Canadiens’ Hutson Made History (Again)

In the Canadiens' all-important Game 5 win, he spent 23:31 on the ice and made quite a few heads-up plays. At one stage, in the first frame, his stick broke in his hands, and he had the presence of mind to change his grip to hold it together, which went unnoticed by the referees. Unfortunately for him, when he played the puck with it, he sent it into the netting and got a delay of game penalty, but he just didn’t want to be out there deep in his territory without a stick against Tampa’s powerful attack.