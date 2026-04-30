Canadiens’ Hutson Made History (Again)

Another game, another page of the Canadiens' history book rewritten by Lane Hutson.
In the Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena, sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson rewrote another page of the storied franchise history book.
With the primary assist on Alexandre Texier's game-winning goal, the 22-year-old blueliner picked up the 10th point of his career in the playoffs in just his 10th career game and became the fastest rearguard in Habs’ history to reach that milestone. The mark previously belonged to Chris Chelios.
Just two full seasons into his professional career, the blueliner is turning out to be the steal of the 2022 draft. The Canadiens grabbed him with the 62nd overall pick at the tail end of the second round. So far, in the regular season, he has put up 146 points in just 166 games, which works out to 0.88 points per game.
In the Canadiens' all-important Game 5 win, he spent 23:31 on the ice and made quite a few heads-up plays. At one stage, in the first frame, his stick broke in his hands, and he had the presence of mind to change his grip to hold it together, which went unnoticed by the referees. Unfortunately for him, when he played the puck with it, he sent it into the netting and got a delay of game penalty, but he just didn’t want to be out there deep in his territory without a stick against Tampa’s powerful attack.
When he was hit with a high stick by Brayden Point during a collision and slashed for good measure afterwards, he didn’t pout, he didn’t complain, he just kept on playing. Of course, the sequence ended with the Lightning’s first goal of the game on an odd-man rush on which only Hutson was back to defend. While it ended with a goal, he defended it the right way, ensuring Dominic James couldn’t pass the puck.
The poise and the confidence with which he plays are nothing short of extraordinary at such a young age, especially on the blueline. It normally takes a long time for a defenseman to master their craft, but Hutson is already well on his way there, and sooner rather than later, he’ll be in the Norris Trophy conversation.
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