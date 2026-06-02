Canadiens Hutson’s Place In The Norris Trophy Voting Is Surprising

It seems like a foregone conclusion that sooner rather than later, Hutson will capture the Norris trophy, given the way he performs on the ice and just how important a role he plays for a young and upcoming Canadiens’ team. The blueliner has done it all for the Canadiens this season, quarterbacking the power play, munching an incredible number of minutes, averaging 23:46 of ice time, and even playing on the penalty kill at times.