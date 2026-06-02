Canadiens Architects Pleased With The Season, but Habs Aren’t A Finished Product

Hughes briefly spoke about Samuel Montembeault’s struggles this season. He praised how hard the goaltender worked and in how good a shape he was now. The GM also said he had been exceptional as a teammate, just like Patrik Laine and Brendan Gallagher. The veteran’s situation was also covered, and Hughes admitted that the lack of action he saw in the playoffs must have been a tough pill to swallow. He added that the alternate captain had earned all the respect in the world and that they would discuss with him about the way forward. Little did Hughes know that Gallagher had already made up his mind about what to do next and would tell the media about it less than an hour later.