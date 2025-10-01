Canadiens: Ivan Demidov To Appear In First Public Signing

While Ivan Demidov shone brightly on the Videotron Centre ice last night, Mascouche-based company Memorable Authentic announced that it would be holding a public signing with the Montreal Canadiens rookie on October 19 at its office, located at 3305, local 120 Av. de la Gare, Mascouche.

Even though Demidov is an exclusive AJ Sports athlete, the company was able to strike a deal with them, which will allow the Russian wonder to meet his fans and make their day by signing autographs.

Canadiens: Big Battle In Quebec

Canadiens: Kicking Things Off In Quebec

Canadiens: Suzuki On Never Offside

To attend the event, you must purchase tickets in advance. We recommend not delaying, as they are selling quickly. Getting a regular item signed, such as a puck or an 8x10 photo, will cost $99, while a premium item, like a jersey, will cost $199. There are also VIP packages available. For $750, you can receive an autographed Fanatics Premium red jersey, an exclusive 11x14 autographed photo montage (limited to 25 copies), a photo of yourself and Demidov at the event taken by a professional event photographer, a fast track ticket, which will allow you to jump the queue, and a $50 discount coupon on framing.

For the second year in a row, Canadiens fans will be enjoying a fantastic season watching a superstar in the making plying his trade in Montreal. After being dazzled by Lane Hutson’s play last season, the Sainte-Flanelle faithful will be able to watch Demidov learn the NHL ropes. Judging by his play so far in the preseason, the Habs have another Calder Trophy candidate on their hands.

A wind of change is blowing in Montreal for a generation of fans that grew up marvelling at Carey Price’s saves but who were offensively starved. Gone are the days when the team was putting all its eggs in the goaltender’s basket and hoping for the best. The Canadiens are now competing at both ends of the ice, and Demidov will be one of the headliners of this new look Montreal team for years to come.

So far this preseason, the youngster has shown just how shifty he is and how he can fool the best players into thinking he’ll go one way before heading for an entirely different direction. He’s also a playmaking ace who can thread the needle and produce lightning-fast, picture-perfect feeds from one side of the ice to the other. It’s been years since the Tricolore has had that kind of offensive performer in its ranks. The Bell Centre crowd hasn’t responded to a Canadiens’ forward that way since, well, ever. The last time the Montreal crowd had such a talented forward on its hands, the Habs were still playing at the Forum.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.