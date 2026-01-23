Canadiens: Laine Is On The Trading Block

Furthermore, after playing the last 46 games without Laine, it’s hard to argue that the Canadiens would be better off with him on the roster, judging by what he was able to provide in the first five games of the season. Playing on the bottom six, he could only get a single assist in five games, was confined to the second power unit, and was unable to use his patented one-timer shot on the man-advantage because his timing was off.