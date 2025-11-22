Canadiens May Get A Big Boost From Energetic Forward

On Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens recalled Florian Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket. Some would say it was a long time coming, given how many injuries were necessary for the rugged forward to get his turn, but the Habs brass couldn’t go to him first, given how his season has started in the AHL.

However, after Jared Davidson and Joshua Roy were called up, Jake Evans received a high hit from Washington Capitals’ tough guy Tom Wilson. Since the Habs’ center may not be able to play tonight, the organization has decided to call up the younger Xhekaj.

It’s a well-known fact that the Xhekaj brothers grew up Habs fans in Ontario, and when they got to play a preseason game together earlier this year, they were absolutely stocked and oozed positive energy. Both brother scored that night in a 5-0 over the Philadelphia Flyers.

With the Canadiens desperately trying to get out of a five-game losing streak, that positive energy may be what the Habs need to skate with an extra spring in their strides. Arber Xhekaj took some flak on Friday for not holding Wilson accountable for the hit on Evans, and chances are he’ll be looking to have a standout performance on Saturday to quiet the critics.

As for the younger brother, there’s no need to explain just how pumped he will be to see his NHL dream come true, wearing the uniform of the most storied franchise in the NHL, and the one he grew up rooting for.

Joined on her way to the airport this morning, Simona Xhekaj said:

I'm feeling very nervous, my morning coffee went right through me. Couldn't sleep, got up at 5:00 and took my babies out for a walk. Whirlpool in my head with all the flashbacks when they were little, when Flo almost died on me in Spain after that horrific accident on ice. I'm excited beyond words.

- The Xhekaj's mother's thoughts this morning

So far this season, the 21-year-old has only four points in 16 games, including just two lamplighters, after putting up 24 goals in 69 games in the AHL last season. Just like his brother, the youngster can play a challenging game; he had 175 penalty minutes last season, and he’s already up to 44 minutes this year.

While a team shouldn’t need extra motivation to win when they have lost their last five games, it certainly won’t hurt to have two players fulfilling their lifelong dream.

