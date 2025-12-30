Canadiens: Michael Hage Performing Well On Big Stage

While the Montreal Canadiens were not playing yesterday, three of the team’s prospects were in action at the World Junior Championships, and one of them shone particularly brightly so far this tournament.

Aatos Koivu and Finland were taking on Czechia early in the day, and the result wasn’t what the Finns had planned on. In a tight game, Czechia came away with two points thanks to an overtime win, as Adam Jiricek (brother of Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round pick and sixth overall selection at the 2022 draft) scored the winning goal less than four minutes into extra time. Koivu saw just 11:56 of action and was kept off the scoresheet, but did take a shot on goal. In three games so far, the 19-year-old has a goal, an assist and a plus-four rating.

Later in the day, the USA and Slovakia battled hard, and the home nation came away with a thrilling 6-5 win. The Slovaks led 2-0, 3-1, and 4-3, but each time the Americans caught up, taking their first lead of the game 18 seconds into the third and final frame. Slovakia made it very close at the end with an empty-net goal, but the USA hung on. Habs prospect LJ Mooney picked up a pair of power play assists in the game, his first two points of the tournament. Through three games, he has a minus-one rating.

In the last game of the day, Denmark must have felt like it was starring in its own version of the Bill Murray film Groundhog Day as it was obliterated 9-1 by Canada, days after losing 13-2 to the Canadians in an exhibition game. The outcome was never in doubt as Canada peppered the Danes’ net with 49 shots while Carter George was only tested 14 times.

Top draft prospect Gavin McKenna scored a hat trick in the win, and Canadiens’ prospect Michael Hage had the primary assist on two of his three lamplighters. Hage, who was ignored by Canada last year, is having a great tournament so far with six points in three games (two goals and four assists), just one point short of the tournament leader, teammate McKenna, who stands on seven points (three goals and four assists).

The three prospects will enjoy a day off on Tuesday before returning to action on New Year’s Eve, as Canada will face Finland and the USA will take on Sweden.

