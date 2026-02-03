Canadiens: Minnesota Loss Shouldn’t Lead To Goaltending Change

Granted, the 24-year-old netminder didn’t shine as much as he had in the previous three games; after all, he finished the game with 20 saves on 24 shots, which works out to a .833 save percentage, but he did make some big saves when the Canadiens needed them the most. Furthermore, the Tricolore didn’t exactly play a great game in Minnesota, taking just 20 shots on goal, failing even to generate a shot on their only power play, and committing 12 giveaways. Despite all that, they went away with a precious point in the standings thanks to Dobes.