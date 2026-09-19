Canadiens’ Montembeault Has Turned The Page

Put into context, Hughes’ declaration could mean a couple of different scenarios. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Montembeault will be traded; it could simply mean that Jacob Fowler, who doesn’t have to clear waivers, is sent down to Laval. Would that be ideal? No. Of course Fowler could use more action, but given what he showed last season, it feels like he'd benefit more from seeing that action in the NHL, facing NHL players who are more skilled and tougher to stop than AHLers. That’s one reason Hughes will move Montembeault if he gets an opportunity; besides, since the Bécancour native is playing a contract year, he certainly wouldn’t mind a shot at being number one elsewhere to prove his worth.