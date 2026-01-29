Canadiens: More On Eric Raymond’s Firing

St-Louis also noted that his knowledge of goaltender coaching is limited, as he has never been a goaltender himself, and this is his first coaching job. He explained that he doesn’t coach in a silo, so to speak, that he and his assistants are all working together rather than each of them focusing on just their own task, but that since goaltenders are a different kind of animal, so to speak, the goaltending coach's job is the exception to that rule. Not that he’s leaving them to their own device, but he’s got less of an input in that department.