Canadiens Must Be More Aggressive

However, it could be a good idea to bring Joe Veleno back into the lineup. He has proven this season that he can play gritty hockey. He was third on the team in the hits department during the regular season, landing 166 in just 61 games. Of course, if you want to bring Veleno in, you have to take someone out, and that’s likely to be Oliver Kapanen, who committed the turnover that led to the Canes’ game-winning goal in OT.