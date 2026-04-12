Canadiens Need To Show Some Killer Instinct

The Tricolore flew to New York on Saturday night after the game, and there won’t be a morning skate or a media availability before the game, which means that we won’t know more about Noah Dobson’s status until the teams hit the ice for warmup. One can wonder if he even joined the team after he appeared to block a shot with his hand, something we’ve seen in the past in Montreal, which cost Brendan Gallagher a lot of games back in 2015 (on a Johnny Boychuk shot) and in 2017 (when he caught some friendly fire from Shea Weber). If Dobson did suffer that kind of injury, it would be a terrible blow to the Canadiens with the playoffs right around the corner.