Canadiens: No Big Surprise In Last Wave Of Cuts

With the regular season fast approaching, it was time for the Montreal Canadiens to make the final cuts and set their roster for the upcoming season. There was no big shock in the decisions made by the organization; it had been clear for some time that Oliver Kapanen had edged the competition up front.

When he decided to scratch Kapanen along with his linemates Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov, Martin St-Louis said he had shown enough. Unlike his competitors, Kapanen had spent the previous season playing at the highest level in Sweden with Timrå IK, where he was entrusted with various responsibilities. He scored 35 points in 36 games and received some special team time, which turned out to be key for him. With Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia’s departures, there were empty chairs on the Canadiens’ penalty kill, and the Finnish forward has the skills to fill one of those.

The other happy camper yesterday was Joe Veleno. His performance in the last game was key. Put on a line with Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher, he showed that his elite offensive skills could come in handy. He has never been able to dominate in the NHL, but he does have some flashes of skills that a depth forward like Samuel Blais doesn’t have, and he can be used higher in the lineup than his fellow Quebecer.

As for Blais, he was put on waivers, and the hope is that he will clear. He spent the entire last season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks and was a key player in their Calder Cup championship. After Saturday’s game, Blais stated that we had seen what he could really bring after he had landed six hits against the Ottawa Senators. It felt like it was too little, too late for him, however, and it wasn’t shocking to see him land on waivers. If he clears, he will no doubt be a useful veteran and leader with the Laval Rocket.

The left wing wasn’t the only one to hit waivers; he was joined by backup goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, who lost his gamble. It’s not that he played poorly, but Jakub Dobes was literally flawless. Samuel Montembeault’s backup featured in two games, and he stopped the 25 shots he faced. There’s literally nothing more he could have done. Meanwhile, Kahkonen gave up four goals on 35 shots, posting a .886 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average.

The goaltender only played one game in the NHL last season with the Colorado Avalanche before bouncing around in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, the Manitoba Moose, and the Charlotte Checkers. If everything goes according to plan and there are no injuries in Montreal this season, he won’t be seeing any NHL action either, unless of course he gets claimed on waivers, but that would be surprising. The most likely scenario is that he will form a duo with Jacob Fowler in Laval and serve as a good veteran to guide him through his first professional season.

Unlike Veleno, Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj didn’t have to clear waivers to be assigned to the Rocket, and ultimately, that might have been a factor in the organization. However, even on merit, Veleno won the battle.

Xhekaj performed very well, but he’s still raw, and it shows in the little details. The gritty forward needs to improve his defensive reads, and he’ll get every opportunity to do that under Pascal Vincent in Laval. The AHL coach did say he was planning on giving him a bigger role, and it looks like the scouting staff was right when they said they had captured a unicorn when they drafted him in his second year of availability.

When current contracts to depth forwards like Josh Anderson or Brendan Gallagher run out at the end of the 2026-27 season, Xhekaj is likely to be waiting in the wings and be ready for a full-time role. In his first full season as a pro, he picked up 35 points, including 24 goals, while racking up 175 penalty minutes. He’s got skills and sandpaper, the kind of player you need in the playoffs. He won’t start the year with the Canadiens, but if there are injuries along the way this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him be called up sooner rather than later.

As for Beck, he had a good camp, but Kapanen had more experience and played a more mature game. While the centerman did put up 44 points in 64 games with the Rocket last season, it’s hard not to feel he’s been overtaken in the depth chart by Xhekaj. Even though Beck plays a complete game up and down the ice, he doesn’t have as much sandpaper as Xhekaj does, and, ultimately, that makes a difference, especially when the coach says he wants his team to be harder to play against not only strategically but also physically.

Finally, the sole defenseman cut yesterday was Adam Engstrom, and once again, the fact that he didn’t have to go through waivers to be sent to Laval might have been a factor in that decision. He might not have been a fifth-overall pick like David Reinbacher, but he’s further along the way in his development, and if the Habs’ blueline catches the injury bug, St-Louis won’t hesitate to call him up.

