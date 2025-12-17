Canadiens: Pay Cash For Their Mistakes In 4-1 Loss To Philadelphia

The big story of the day in town on Tuesday was the Montreal Canadiens’ decision to send Samuel Montembeault down to the Laval Rocket on a conditioning stint, which was no doubt prompted by the fact that Jacob Fowler has shown he can already do the job with the Habs. As a result, the 21-year-old netminder got his first home start against the Philadelphia Flyers.

That development took some of the spotlight away from the fact that Mike Matheson would be missing the game with an upper-body injury, but that came back to the forefront when Jayden Struble was slotted in to play on the top pairing alongside Noah Dobson.

A Golden Opportunity

As is always the case in pro sports, one man’s injury is another one’s opportunity. With Matheson sidelined, Arber Xhekaj was back in the lineup, joining Struble and Adam Engstrom. That was an opportunity for the three defensemen to show that they deserve to be in the lineup when the injured players return, but not everyone seized it.

Xhekaj looked nervous on the ice, and 12 minutes into the first frame, he made an ill-advised pass, which turned into a giveaway. Nothing came of it, but it didn’t go unnoticed. On his next shift, he was unable to handle a routine pass, and it turned out to be his last shift of the period. Every other defenseman saw some ice time on the penalty kill, but not Xhekaj.

While he does bring something special to the lineup with his grit and physicality, he cannot rely solely on that to ensure his presence in the lineup. He really needs to clean up those mistakes that keep happening too often. Since being called up, Engstrom has played a cleaner game than the young veteran, and with 2:49 left in the first frame, he got to play a first shift with Lane Hutson. It might have been because Xhekaj was sitting, but it does show that the coach appreciates his work.

That being said, I don’t believe Struble is having a better season than Xhekaj; his mistakes are not as obvious or frequent.

Late Goals Are Gut Punches

Whoever is in net, one thing that never helps a team is to let in late goals. Through 40 minutes, the Flyers were leading 3-1, and two of their goals came with less than a minute left in the first two frames. That’s a momentum killer if there ever was one, especially when it comes 40 seconds after taking the lead. That Carl Grundstrom goal was the result of yet another defensive snafu, though, so it’s not entirely on Fowler, but the goaltender is there to stop the pucks and to fix mistakes as well.

As for the goal that made it 3-1, that one was on Fowler; he came out of his net to handle the puck behind the goal line and just left it, thinking his defenseman would collect it, but he hadn’t seen Matvei Michkov coming. The Russian fed Bobby Brink in front of the net, and just like that, the Habs were down 3-1. Of course, one could say there was a breakdown in communication between the goaltender and his defensemen, but still, Fowler cannot do that. That’s a mistake he’s not likely to repeat anytime soon.

Not The Same Without Matheson

The Canadiens better hope that the veteran blueliner isn’t out long-term, because they missed him greatly tonight. Lane Hutson had to shoulder much of the load and spent over 27 minutes on the ice, which is a lot even by his standards. However, in his post-game press availability, coach Martin St-Louis explained he felt his team’s attack struggled tonight because it didn’t use its blueliners enough:

I felt like we died with the puck in the offensive zone because we weren’t using our defensemen. It’s a team that plays really tight in front of the net, and if you don’t use your blueliners, you’re playing three-on-five. It’s something we talked about before the game as well; we had trouble sending the puck up the zone. When you do that, you force those teams that are compact in front of the net to deploy themselves, and then you can attack more on the inside.

That’s a fair point, and it may go some way toward explaining the lack of shots in the first two periods, but this has now become a trend. You’re rarely going to win a game when you’ve had a total of 10 shots on net after 40 minutes.

Asked for his thoughts on Adam Engstrom, whom he’s now seen in a few games, the bench boss said:

Obviously, he’s a great skater. I just think he plays the game that’s in front of him. I don’t think he’s intimidated by the NHL; he just plays the game. I think he’s a confident kid, and he can do a lot on the ice. He doesn’t seem too worried out there, so not only has he got a lot of tools, but he’s also got the confidence behind the tools.

The pilot was very pleased with his ability to make reads at high speed, which bodes well for the young man’s future.

The Canadiens will practice in Brossard at 11:30 on Wednesday before leaving for their traditional children’s Christmas hospital visit at 1:30 PM. They'll play their next game on Thursday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, who will be without injured star Connor Bedard.

