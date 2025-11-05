Canadiens Players All In For Movember

Once again, this year, the Montreal Canadiens’ players will grow mustaches to support men’s health. While Patrick Laine can’t play right now, he can certainly spearhead the organization’s “Mo Habs Mo” campaign, taking over former Hab Michael Pezzetta in that capacity.

In a story on his Instagram account, the big Finn announced that he would be leading the campaign in collaboration with his wife Jordan Leigh Laine and their non-profit organization From Us To You. In his story, Laine said he would grow his mustache to support men’s mental health and raise awareness of something really close to his heart.

Donations can be made by following this link. The players are not the only ones taking part in the effort; if you paid attention at night, you probably noticed that Martin St-Louis was also rocking a mustache behind the bench, something we’re not used to seeing.

The Movember movement was created to support men’s health, both mental and physical. It focuses on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, researchers estimated that there would be 247,100 new cancer cases and 88,100 cancer deaths in Canada in 2024.

It was also estimated that an average of 675 people in Canada would be diagnosed with cancer every day in 2024 and that 241 people would die from the illness every day. It was also estimated that prostate cancer would account for about one-fifth (22%) of all new cancer cases in males in 2024, while testicular cancer would account for 1%. Furthermore, it was also estimated that prostate cancer would account for 10.5% of the cancer deaths in males in 2024.

According to the Canadian Government, approximately 12 people in Canada die by suicide every day, amounting to 4,500 deaths a year. Suicide rates are three times higher amongst men than they are amongst women, and it’s the second leading cause of death amongst youth and young adults (15 to 34 years of age).

Given how many people are affected by those illnesses, it’s an initiative well worth supporting and a small gesture that will go a long way.

