Canadiens’ Price Hasn’t Changed A Bit And Commented On Explosive Habs

I’ve always been a pretty loyal person, and I’ve never been traded before, you know. Even in Junior, I played in the same place my whole junior career, so I’ve always felt like it wasn’t going to be my decision. I’ve always felt like, you know, this is where I was supposed to be, and I’ve always felt like that even at times when it felt like I might not be. I just felt like I was going to work as hard as I could, be as good as I could, and let the cards fall where they may.