Canadiens Prospect Featured On Top Young Players List

The Hockey News has revealed players No. 80 through No. 61 from Ryan Kennedy's top 100 players who are 21 years old or under list. Without much surprise, another Montreal Canadiens prospect has made the cut: forward Michael Hage.

Hage was given the No. 63 spot on Kennedy's rankings. When noting that Hage has good upside and the potential to become an impactful NHL player, it is entirely understandable that he is being viewed as one of the top young players in the sport.

Hage is also having a strong season with the University of Michigan this campaign, as he has recorded nine goals, 11 assists, 20 points, and a plus-8 rating in 16 games. This is after he had 13 goals, 21 assists, and 34 points in 33 games with the school during his freshman year in 2024-25. With this, there is no question that the 2024 first-round pick is demonstrating clear promise.

Hage is a player who the Canadiens are hoping will be a big part of their future, and he certainly has the potential to become just that. Thus, him being considered one of the best hockey players 21 years old or younger is deserved.