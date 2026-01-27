Canadiens’ Prospect Has Winning Attitude

In a recent interview with Research Ground, Montreal Canadiens’ prospect Bryce Pickford shared how being passed over at the 2024 draft helped make him the player he is today and how his ELC signing came about.
After sitting through the two days of the 2024 draft without being drafted, Pickford said that he knew what he had to do: he had to get back to playing the game that had always worked for him and get his confidence back. Which is what he set out to do. After going from Seattle to Medicine Hat, he felt like he had the freedom to play his offensive game; he took more shots, he gained confidence, and his impact on games grew so much that he caught the eye of the Canadiens’ scouting staff.
At the 2025 draft, the Habs opted for the 6-foot-1 right-shot defenseman in the third round, which gave him yet another dose of motivation. Seeing the Bell Center filled to the brim for the rookie games, even if he couldn’t play because of an injury, made him want to achieve his NHL dream even more, and it’s that mindset that put him on course for a record-setting season in the WHL.
His work with Medicine Hat has not gone unnoticed in Montreal, and his agent contacted him just before Christmas to say that the Canadiens wanted to sign him. He knew that the Habs were keeping an eye on him because they had been constantly communicating and supporting him since he was drafted. The fact that fellow Albertan Kirby Dach reached out to congratulate him on being drafted stuck with the youngster; it was an example of the organization's culture.
Even though he has set a franchise record in the OHL this season, that’s not the only thing that should be taken away from his season. The way he stepped up as a leader for a team that lost multiple players to the NCAA is a true testament to who he is, to the kind of player he is.
Whatever happens until the end of the season, one thing’s for sure: Pickford will be one of the players to watch when rookie camp comes around next fall.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.