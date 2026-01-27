Canadiens’ Prospect Has Winning Attitude

After sitting through the two days of the 2024 draft without being drafted, Pickford said that he knew what he had to do: he had to get back to playing the game that had always worked for him and get his confidence back. Which is what he set out to do. After going from Seattle to Medicine Hat, he felt like he had the freedom to play his offensive game; he took more shots, he gained confidence, and his impact on games grew so much that he caught the eye of the Canadiens’ scouting staff.