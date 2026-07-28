Canadiens’ Reported Trade Targets Provide Clue As To Prospect Unavailability

While the Montreal Canadiens have been trying to find a second-line center for quite some time now, what we’ve been hearing in the last few months about their reported trade targets seems to indicate that their focus has changed to a top-six winger. Around the trade deadline, there was a lot of chatter about the Canadiens nearly completing a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matthew Knies; then, in the early days of the summer and again in the last few days, we’ve been hearing a lot about the Columbus Blue Jackets and Kirill Marchenko. Neither of those players is a pivot.