The Canadiens Should Have A Big Scoring Race This Season

There might be some movement lower down the rankings, though. For the last two seasons, Lane Hutson has claimed third place with seasons of 66 and 78 points, but Juraj Slafkovsky is slowly coming into his own as well. He finished the last campaign with 73 points, up from 51 points the year before; that was a breakthrough year, a 22-point increase. There’s no reason to think he won’t keep improving this year, especially now that he has realized he can be more than just a complementary piece for the Caufield-Suzuki duo. Hutson himself should also keep rocketing up the standings; he was only trailing Caufield by 10 points last season, and that was with a slow start, which was perturbed by contract talks.