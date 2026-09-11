Canadiens Rookie Camp Gets Underway

The coaching staff had kind words for Owen Protz. Laperrière recalled that the first time he saw him at development camp, he was very rough, but he was ready to learn and do what was expected of him. Last year, he made such a good impression that he was invited to the main camp. Protz knows what’s expected of him: a rugged style of play and a good first pass, and chances are that’s what he’ll be putting forward this time as well. Last March, he was signed to a three-year ELC deal that starts this season, and he should be a regular with the Rocket once the AHL season starts.