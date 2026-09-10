Canadiensè Caufield is a big fan of the kids

That was a good answer from Caufield; as a player, he can't control roster moves, but he can control how the team plays and improves. He knows the standard he has to play at and the standard he has to push his young teammates to reach. As for their game getting cleaner and more detailed, that clearly comes from how the young Canadiens saw the Carolina Hurricanes blow them out of the water in the Eastern Conference final, playing a clean, detailed game. That team has fully mastered its system over the years, and that’s something the Canadiens will want to emulate. Not necessarily the playing style, but just how well they live and breathe their own system and impose it on opponents.