Canadiensè Caufield is a big fan of the kids

Montreal Canadiens' sniper Cole Caufield had interesting things to say at the
This year, Cole Caufield is the Montreal Canadiens’ representative at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, and on Wednesday he had a 20-minute chat with media representatives. If anyone was hoping to hear Caufield criticize management for not acquiring new pieces this offseason, they were sorely disappointed. When it was put to him that many expected a big offseason from the Habs, the sniper explained:
We trust the guys that have built this up for us. They wouldn’t do anything that would change the direction or the path that we want to go. For us, it’s all about internally: how do we get better, and how do you push the group from inside? Everybody kind of knows the standards, obviously, but kind of how we play is only going to get cleaner, more detailed; I think we’re in a good spot.
That was a good answer from Caufield; as a player, he can't control roster moves, but he can control how the team plays and improves. He knows the standard he has to play at and the standard he has to push his young teammates to reach. As for their game getting cleaner and more detailed, that clearly comes from how the young Canadiens saw the Carolina Hurricanes blow them out of the water in the Eastern Conference final, playing a clean, detailed game. That team has fully mastered its system over the years, and that’s something the Canadiens will want to emulate. Not necessarily the playing style, but just how well they live and breathe their own system and impose it on opponents.
The winger was also asked what he would like to add in his toolbox if he could have the skills of another player in the league, and he immediately went to teammate Ivan Demidov:
Demi’s skating, his cutbacks, his turns, how he handles the puck and collects stuff off the wall- it’s just something that we work on all the time, and just being able to do those without thinking about doing that, instead thinking about what you’re doing next […] Demi’s taking a lot of strides in his game over the last two summers, and he’s still so young. What he’s able to do and the power he’s added to his game is definitely fun to watch.
There’s no denying that those things seem to come naturally to the young Russian; he does it almost effortlessly, whereas others really have to slow down and think. That lets him stay a step ahead of the game, with that extra second to scan the ice and see what his next move should be. Caufield was also asked about Lane Hutson being put through a very physical test against Carolina, but he clearly wasn’t worried about the undersized defenseman:
Yeah, I think everybody learns some nice things. If guys are coming after you, it’s a good thing; they’re going to try to target him, and he’s usually the guy with the puck a lot, so it makes sense. Again, this guy’s taking strides; both these guys [Demidov and Hutson] are going to have really good years, and we’re lucky they’re on our side.
Overall, the media availability focused on how the young Canadiens can keep taking strides and progressing together as a unit. It’s been great to see them grow ever since the new regime was installed, and this season promises to be just more of the same; buckle up, Habs fans, it’s going to be a good one.