Canadiens' Sam Montembeault Pranks Jakub Dobes After Game 7 Win

The Montreal Canadiens picked up a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7. With this, the Canadiens have moved on to the second round and will be facing off against the surging Buffalo Sabres.
Game 7 was certainly far from a perfect win for the Canadiens, as the Habs finished the contest with only nine shots. Yet, despite not generating many chances, the Canadiens still pulled away with the victory.
The Canadiens can thank Jakub Dobes for that.
Dobes was excellent for the Canadiens in Game 7, as he stopped 28 out of 29 Lightning shots he faced. With this, Dobes finished Game 7 with a .966 save percentage.
Dobes' heroics ended up making him the recipient of a funny prank by fellow Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault.
Following an interview on TNT, Dobes received a shaving cream pie to the face from Montembeault. TNT was able to capture the aftermath of the prank, which was great.
Montembeault has not played this postseason, but he has been a great teammate. For example, during Game 6, Montembeault was seen waving his towel like the Habs fans.
Now, Dobes will be looking to lead the Canadiens past the Sabres in the second round. If he does, Montembeault may have no choice but to prank him again.