Canadiens: Should Sending Bolduc Down Be An Option?

Meanwhile, Bolduc has 18 points in 47 games. Last season, he had 36 points in 72 games with the St. Louis Blues. Projected on 82 games, that was a 41-point pace. This year, he’s on pace for just 31 points, which would be a regression. However, unlike Demidov and Kapanen, he hasn’t had much stability this season when it comes to linemates. The two rookies have been on the same line since day one, first with Alex Newhook, then with Kirby Dach, Slafkovsky and Alexandre Texier, before Martin St-Louis finally settled on the big Slovak. Sure, there was a bit of a rotating door for the third player on their line, but they at least had each other.