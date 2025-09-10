Canadiens Sign New Goalie To PTO

The Montreal Canadiens are inviting another goalie to their training camp.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Canadiens have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a professional tryout (PTO).

Mandolese, 25, spent the entirety of this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Colorado Eagles. In 19 games with the AHL squad, he posted an 11-6-0 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 2.87 goals-against average. This was after he had a 10-9-2 record, a 3.07 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage in 23 AHL games with the Belleville Senators in 2023-24.

Mandolese has made three appearances at the NHL in his career, with all of them coming during the 2022-23 season with the Ottawa Senators. During them, he posted a 1-2-0 record, a .916 save percentage, and a 3.29 goals-against average.

Overall, there is no harm in the Canadiens adding Mandolese to a PTO. If he successfully lands a contract for the season, he would give the Habs another experienced goalie to work with at the AHL level.